Jaya Bachchan Rejects ‘Bollywood’ Label

Veteran actress and parliamentarian Jaya Bachchan made a striking statement at the Filmfare Awards 2025, held in Ahmedabad, as she received the Cine Icon Award. Using the platform to voice a concern close to her heart, the veteran actor urged the film fraternity and audience to stop using the term Bollywood and instead refer to it by its rightful identity — the Hindi-Indian film industry.

Taking the stage to a standing ovation, Jaya Bachchan said with conviction, “This is not Bollywood or Hollywood. A lot of people present here – actors, artists, writers, directors, and the audience – are referring to it as Bollywood. Please don’t do this. This is the Hindi-Indian film industry, and give it its due respect. This is a request from a person who has been in this film industry for the last 55 years.”

The 76-year-old star, known for her powerful performances in classics like Guddi, Abhimaan, and Chupke Chupke, received thunderous applause for her remarks. Her words struck a chord with many in the audience, as they echoed a sentiment long held by film veterans who feel the term Bollywood undermines the originality and heritage of Indian cinema.

Expressing gratitude upon receiving the honour, she said, “Thank you for all the love and your graciousness. I accept this with all humility. Thank you.”

The prestigious award was presented to her by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, who shared heartfelt words celebrating her illustrious career and personal warmth. Introducing her to the audience, Karan Johar said, “Let’s give a huge round of applause and welcome to the one and only Jaya Bachchan Aunty.” His affectionate remark drew smiles and laughter from the audience.

Actress Jaya Bachchan during filmmaker Subhash Ghai`s party on the occasion of his Mukta Arts completing 36 years, in Mumbai on Thursday, October 24th, 2013. (Photo: IANS)

Teasing her further, Karan added, “I am sorry we are doing this stupidity, but we consider you as our mother. Shah Rukh and I have taken it upon ourselves to give you the award. We feel very happy, more than you. God bless you, and thank you so much.”

The filmmaker continued, “I have the right to call her Aunty J. She is like a mother to me. She has known me since childhood. I have had the amazing fortune of even directing Aunty Jaya. Her legacy precedes us. But more than anything else, it’s a warm heart, and everyone should know that, especially in the paparazzi.”

The emotional moment between the three well-known personalities drew loud cheers and applause from the crowd, capturing the warmth and camaraderie that has long defined their relationships within the film fraternity.

Jaya Bachchan and Karan Johar share a longstanding association, with the actress having featured in memorable roles in Dharma Productions’ iconic films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003). Both films remain landmarks in Hindi cinema, further cementing her connection with Johar’s creative universe and the newer generation of filmmakers.

Over the years, Jaya Bachchan has often spoken about maintaining the dignity and authenticity of Indian cinema, urging audiences and creators alike to preserve its linguistic and cultural identity. Her appeal at the Filmfare stage once again reaffirmed her stance as a voice of conscience in the industry.

Her words serve as a reminder that while the Hindi film industry continues to evolve and globalize, its core identity — rooted in Indian language, art, and emotion — deserves to be celebrated on its own terms, without borrowed labels.