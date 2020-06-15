India’s annual WPI Food Index (Wholesale Price Index), eased to 2.31 per cent in May from a rise of 3.60 per cent in April, official data showed on Monday.

However, the government authorities did not release the complete set of WPI figures for May due to the Covid-19 outbreak and its impact on data collection.

Besides, the data showed that overall WPI recorded a fall of (-) 3.21 per cent in May 2020 from 0.42 per cent rise in March.

In a note, the Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said: “Due to limited information available for the month of April 2020, the provisional figures of May-2020 are compared with final figures of March, 2020.”

“The official Wholesale Price Index for ‘All Commodities’ (Base: 2011-12=100) for the month of May, 2020 declined by (-2.24 per cent) to 117.7 (provisional) from 120.4 (Final) for the month of March, 2020.”

