One of the world’s most favourite tourist destination, Greece has announced the reopening of its main airports to more international flights on Monday.

The country hopes to kick-start its vital tourism sector after three months in lockdown, Reuters reported.

Tourism employs about 7,00,000 people and accounts for some 20 percent of Greece’s economic output, so how the sector fares is significant for the country’s recovery.

Greece had emerged from a decade-long debt crisis only two years ago.

About 33 million tourists visited the Mediterranean nation last year, generating revenues of 19 billion euros.

Passengers arriving from airports deemed high-risk by the European Union’s aviation safety agency will be tested for the coronavirus and quarantined up to 14 days, depending on the test result. Restrictions remain for passengers from Britain and Turkey. Arrivals from other airports will be randomly tested.

Restrictions on movement imposed in March helped Greece contain the spread of COVID-19 infections to just above 3,000 cases, a relatively low number compared with other EU countries.

