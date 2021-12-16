The High Court, while seeking a reply in the matter, said, “The court is not oblivious of its limitations on issuing notices to the Senior Consular of the Embassy or the Government of the Russian Federation…reports Asian Lite News.

The Rajasthan High Court has issued a notice to the Russian Embassy in a case of delay in handing over the mortal remains of an Indian citizen stuck in that country since July.

On Wednesday, the court directed the Registrar (Judicial) of the Court to send a notice on the official email of the Embassy of the Russian Federation. The Indian citizen, identified as Hitendra Kumar Garasiya was a worker from Udaipur who died on July 17 in Russia, and his family has been trying hard to get the body back.

The High Court, while seeking a reply in the matter, said, “The court is not oblivious of its limitations on issuing notices to the Senior Consular of the Embassy or the Government of the Russian Federation. But it is appropriate to issue a notice to deal with the unprecedented situation and to coordinate the steps to be taken.”

Asha, the wife of the deceased and her children had filed a petition to bring the dead body to India. While hearing this earlier, the High Court, showing sensitivity, directed the Central government to take necessary steps. Appearing for the central government in a single bench of Justice Dinesh Mehta, Additional Solicitor General Rajdeepak Rastogi told the court that all efforts were being made to bring the body of the deceased Hitendra Kumar Garasiya to India.

He further told the court that the Russian Federation authorities were not handing over the body due to the pending FSL report.

The single bench said that Hitendra Kumar died on July 17. “This Court feels that the Government of the Russian Federation should be requested to expedite the process in this regard,” said the court.

Advocate Sunil Purohit appeared on behalf of the petitioner in the court.

