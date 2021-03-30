The philosophy behind Pa Pa Ya is simple – present Asian cuisine paired with Asian centric spirits with a twist…writes Puja Gupta.

Food is a weakness for some people at least. Pan Asian dining concept Pa Pa Ya has opened in Gurugram. With this newest entrant, Moonshine Food Ventures strengthens their association with Massive Restaurants after the opening of Farzi Cafe, Aerocity.

The design of the place draws inspiration from the age-old art of “kintsugi” which is similar to the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi, embracing of the flawed or imperfect.

Speaking on the opening, Zorawar Kalra, Founder and Managing Director, Massive Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., said: “Pa Pa Ya is a fun and ‘high energy dining’ concept that encapsulates all the five senses into the dining experience. The philosophy behind Pa Pa Ya is simple – present Asian cuisine paired with Asian centric spirits with a twist. This is done through a mix of cutting- edge cooking techniques like molecular gastronomy & mixology, which has been used throughout the menu wherever it genuinely adds value, in a sense for it to be a combination of art and science.”

Vishal Anand, Founder, Moonshine Food Ventures, said: “Pa Pa Ya, Gurgaon is an outcome of our successful and pleasant association with Massive restaurants which started from Farzi Cafe, Aerocity. The association has only become stronger with time and with the second franchise in place, we hope to achieve greater heights together with Pa Pa Ya.”

Pa Pa Ya, Gurgaon is integrated with cutting edge contemporary cooking techniques, including the use of the latest innovations and technology used in molecular gastronomy.

Retaining the flavors of Asian classics, the menu includes Sushi Matrix, Shao Mai Dimsums, Lamb Rendang curry; Penang Curry; Mapo Tofu; Peanut crusted ikan bakar; Shanghainese style pork belly; Tuna tataki pizza; Rock shrimp tempura; and more for a true pan-Asian dining experience.

For those with a sweet tooth, the selection offers unique versions of iconic dessert from the regions that are presented in a fun and engaging manner for an indulgent affair such as Chocolate ball on fire, Liquid hazelnut fondant cake and many more.

The property offers a mix of outdoor and indoor seating for the guest. Seating capacity of 72 people, situated on the second floor of Worldmark Gurgaon giving a magnificent view of the Gurugram skyline.

