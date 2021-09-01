VOX Cinemas announces partnership with Akira Back, world-renowned Michelin star chef…reports Asian Lite News

VOX Cinemas, the dedicated cinema arm of Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East and Africa, is proud to announce a partnership with Akira Back, world-renowned Michelin star chef. The highly-anticipated culinary collaboration, which launches in the United Arab Emirates in September, will see the global restauranteur curate a special menu for THEATRE, VOX Cinemas’ luxury cinema concept, so moviegoers can enjoy an unparalleled dining experience.

Guests at THEATRE can expect a modern Japanese menu that features a dynamic combination of Akira Back’s signature dishes as well as culinary creations exclusive to VOX Cinemas. Famed for his sense of adventure and creativity, Akira Back has enjoyed an illustrious career bringing his culinary expertise and artistry across the globe, with a portfolio of critically acclaimed restaurants and lounges in destinations like Beverly Hills, San Diego, Seychelles North Island, Toronto, Singapore, Seoul, Dubai and more.

VOX Cinemas’ THEATRE combines film with fine food and provides guests with the option of dining in an exclusive private lounge area or having their food delivered straight to their seat through the in-theatre waiter service. Redefining the luxury cinema experience, THEATRE boasts reclining leather seats, plush blankets, and pillows, and cutting-edge audiovisual technology in a stylish and intimate setting.

Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas said, “Cinemagoers in the region are becoming increasingly discerning and we are extremely excited about collaborating with Chef Akira Back to introduce a new era in fine dining and film in response to rising expectations. At VOX Cinemas, we offer more than just movies and, are continuously diversifying our offering so guests can enjoy an all-encompassing cinematic experience. We believe that F&B plays a major part in enhancing the moviegoing experience and, with Chef Akira Back at the helm, THEATRE is sure to set a new benchmark in cinema dining.”

Chef Akira Back added, “THEATRE has revolutionised the luxury cinema experience and, I’m extremely proud to join forces with VOX Cinemas given our shared commitment to innovation. Together we believe that F&B is a complementary component of going to the movies and we have designed a menu that is sure to appeal to the most discerning guests and movie lovers.”

Akira Back’s menu will be available at VOX Cinemas across the United Arab Emirates in September before being rolled-out across Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait later in the year. The official launch dates will be announced closer to the time.

