The Kaaba cloth (Kiswa) was replaced on Sunday night, a process administered by the staff of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet Mosque as per the annual tradition.

The specified team from the General Administration of King Abdulaziz Complex for the Kiswah of the Holy Kaaba dismantled the old kiswa and installed the new one, then installed it in the corners and surface of the Kaaba.

The presidency has also secured all precautionary measures and means of prevention and safety so that this process takes place in the utmost levels of security and safety.

The cloth is made of 670 kg of high-quality silk,120 kg of gold threads, and 100 kg of silver threads, the SPA news agency reported.

As many as 200 Saudi craftsmen were employed to produce the black curtain at King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa, according to Deputy Head of the General Presidency for the Grand Mosque Affairs Dr. Saad bin Mohammad Al-Mohaimeed.

