The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has announced a new collaboration with Pfizer to develop national competencies and clinical research capacity in Abu Dhabi

In the presence of Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH and Sean Murphy, Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy, a Declaration of Collaboration between the two entities was signed by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary of DoH and Lindsey Dietschi, Gulf Cluster Lead.

Abu Dhabi health department, Pfizer collaborate to boost clinical trials in Abu Dhabi

The mutual agreement will focus on developing clinical trials conduct and enhancing research efforts and medical processes in the emirate. Pfizer will support DoH in establishing a training curriculum that’s specialised in advancing the early phase of clinical trials and drug development programmes. The collaboration reflects the emirate’s continuous efforts to upgrade the digital health system and foster innovation in healthcare.

Through this collaboration, Pfizer seeks to train up to 150 clinical researchers who will also have an opportunity of research mentorship support by Pfizer research partner within two years supporting DoH aim of reaching 500 qualified clinical researchers by 2025 through various collaborations and initiatives.

Dr. Al Kaabi commented, “Under our wise leadership, DoH is committed to positioning Abu Dhabi as an incubator for innovation in the field of life sciences and as a leading healthcare destination in the world. We do this by providing a legislative environment that attracts and motivates research and innovation in healthcare, enhancing the means of cooperation that join Abu Dhabi with global partners, and continuing to roll out promising clinical trials and research projects.”

He added, “We are excited for our collaboration with Pfizer which focus on conducting safe and efficient early-stage clinical trials based on international guidelines and global best practices. The partnership contributes to developing our expertise and advancing our capabilities in the UAE which positively impact the health and well-being of individuals worldwide.”

Experts will conduct the training courses from Pfizer, academic institutions and other specialised partners. Participants will receive training in technologies and artificial intelligence tools that accelerate the drug discovery process.

For his part, Gulf Cluster Lead said, “Abu Dhabi established a robust and sustainable world-class healthcare system that fosters innovation in research and development of processes. We believe in the vision of Abu Dhabi that aims to deliver more medical breakthroughs and ensure healthier communities. We are delighted to have achieved this partnership with DoH in effort to drive innovative research and development in the emirate. We look forward to working together with our partners to help equip local researchers with the skills required to conduct early-stage clinical trials.”

