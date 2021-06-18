The ongoing restrictions, which were to expire Wednesday midnight after having been extended several times, will now run through the midnight of July 15…reports Asian Lite News

The Bangladesh government has extended the nationwide coronavirus restrictions on public movement and transport for a month from Thursday.



The ongoing restrictions, which were to expire Wednesday midnight after having been extended several times, will now run through the midnight of July 15, reports Xinhua news agency.



The country’s Cabinet Division in its latest order on Wednesday made the announcement and urged the authorities concerned to take necessary steps so that tourist spots, resorts and communities remain closed during the period.



In the meantime, all government, non-government and financial institutions will remain open while maintaining health rules.



Authorities concerned have been asked to ensure that public transports are carrying passengers at half capacity and maintaining health rules.



High-risk districts have been asked to take necessary measures, including announcement of a lockdown.



The latest restrictions came amid the surging Covid-19 positivity rate in several districts bordering India.



As of Thursday, Bangladesh has reported 837,247 coronavirus cases and 13,282 deaths.

Bangladesh had already extended border closure with India till June 30 as the COVID-19 situation in neighbouring districts of the country continued to deteriorate.

The decision for extending the closure of border areas was taken during an inter-ministerial meeting on June 13, a top official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Dhaka Tribune.

A gazette notification to this end will soon be published, the official said, requesting anonymity.

Earlier on April 26, Bangladesh shut down its border with India for two weeks, which was later extended twice – on May 8 and then on May 29 – in light of the severe crisis in India due to the second wave of the pandemic.

However, Bangladeshi nationals with a valid visa of 15 days or less will be allowed to return home subject to a 14-day compulsory quarantine, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Bangladesh is also experiencing an alarming rise of COVID-19 related deaths and new cases every day, with the highest single-day death tally recorded in over a month on Sunday. (IANS/ANI)

