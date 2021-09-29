China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun emphasised that Beijing wants to convene the summit “because of the fact that we have so many global challenges ahead of us”. ..reports Asian Lite News

China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun said on Tuesday (local time) that Beijing wants a prompt summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, China, the US, France, the UK) to hold a discussion on a number of global issues, a media report said.

Expressing the country’s desire to hold the summit, Zhang said, “It’s our strong wish that this summit can be held as early as possible,” according to Sputnik.

He emphasised that Beijing wants to convene the summit “because of the fact that we have so many global challenges ahead of us”.

Underling the need to convene the summit, Zhang stressed that “there are so many global challenges ahead of us. And we have many peace and security issues.”

Referring to the fellow members view over holding a meet, he said P5 members Russia and France have echoed China’s call to convene the summit, reported Sputnik.

“Actually, China, Russia and France all have a proposed to have a P5 Summit, Zhang said, adding, “and since then, we have had discussions on this issue, and exploring the possibilities. Discussions are still going on.”

Taiwan and China

Taiwan should develop the range, precision and mobility of its weapons to boost the island’s defenses, said Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng on Monday.

“It is necessary for our weapons to have long-range, precision and mobility,” Sputnik quoted Chiu as saying. He added that it will boost the island’s defenses and the combat readiness of its armed forces.

With the purchase of US F-16V fighter jets, Taiwan’s defense budget for 2022 reaches USD 18.6 billion, the minister noted. In addition, Taiwan is to spend an extra USD 8.6 billion on weapons within the next five years, Sputnik reported.

This comes as China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) continues to breach Taiwan’s Air defense identification zone (ADIZ). PLA has breached Taiwan’s Air defense identification zone (ADIZ) more than 60 times in the month of September.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that “Taiwan’s independence” means war.

On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island. (ANI)

