As a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates NBD Group has joined hands with Mastercard, the Official Payment Technology Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, to create two exclusive new card programmes: Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card and the Emirates Islamic Expo Mastercard Credit Card.

The limited-edition cards are designed to enhance the Expo 2020 Dubai experience for both residents and visitors from across the globe, while also elevating their time spent in the UAE with memorable and Priceless possibilities to discover year-round.

Both cards are underpinned by Mastercard’s secure technology and will be equipped with contactless capabilities for touch-free and seamless transactions.

Emirates had earlier launched its latest initiative under a global campaign to promote destination Dubai to people from all walks of life this winter season.

The airline’s Early Bird Expo 2020 Dubai deal, launched last week across its global markets, will enable customers to save up to 20 percent on fares to Dubai when they book their flights early.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said: “Dubai truly has something for everyone and this winter, as our home city hosts Expo 2020, the excitement and range of attractions for visitors will ratchet up, including various once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

He added, “As Dubai’s home airline, Emirates is launching a series of initiatives to make it even more compelling for travellers to plan their visit and experience Dubai. Last month, we announced that we’ll give a free Expo Day Pass to every Emirates customer travelling to Dubai during the Expo period, and we introduced an innovative ‘mile a minute’ offer for our Skywards members. Today we are launching an early booking discount on flights to Dubai across all our markets. In the coming weeks, we plan to roll out offers tailored for families, a special Expo edition of our popular ‘My Emirates Pass’ product, a celebratory offer for the UAE’s 50th jubilee anniversary and more, so stay tuned.”

Whether exploring Dubai solo, as a family, or reconnecting with family and friends, there has never been a better time to visit Dubai than this winter season. Emirates’ current special promotions.

