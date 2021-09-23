The magnificent India Pavilion will be inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, on 1st October which will be followed by a colourful cultural programme, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is all set to display the emergence of a New India to the world. Coinciding with India’s celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, Expo 2020 Dubai, starting October 1, will be a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months.

India’s exceptional fightback against COVID-19 and the reforms ushered in by the government during the pandemic, has set the stage for a sustained high growth phase going ahead, and the country is well on course to becoming a $5 trillion economy.

Expo-India-logo

India’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai will primarily focus on presenting the unlimited opportunities for the global community to participate in the country’s growth story, and benefit from it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for attaining a sustainable growth paradigm for India in the next 25 years and be amongst the frontrunners in creating a safe and prosperous world. The India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will be an embodiment of the Prime Minister’s vision of New India.

The world will experience the country’s cultural diversity, ancient treasures, business achievements, and leading opportunities with cutting-edge technologies at the pavilion, a press release stated.

It will showcase a modern, robust India, high on technology while simultaneously exhibiting the beauty of Indian art, culture and cuisine during the 183 days that the event will run till March 31, 2022.

ALSO READ: Start Something Priceless with Mastercard at Expo 2020 Dubai

The magnificent India Pavilion will be inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, on 1st October which will be followed by a colourful cultural programme.

In keeping with the themes of the Expo, visitors will get a glimpse of Indian innovations and successes in the fields of Space Technology, Robotics, Electric Mobility, Edu-tech, e-Commerce, Energy, Cybersecurity, Healthcare, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain.

In line with India’s mission and in conjunction with the objectives of Expo 2020 Dubai, 11 key themes will be represented at the India Pavilion, viz, Climate and Biodiversity, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Tolerance and Inclusivity, Golden Jubilee, Knowledge and Learning, Travel and Connectivity, Global Goals, Health and Wellness, Food Agriculture and Livelihoods and Water.

These themes also represent the future of Modern India by showcasing the sectors that show promise and have the potential to grow. To highlight the Modern India’s mission to the world, these themes will be strategically displayed at the India Pavilion every month.

Noting that the UAE is India’s special partner, Indian ambassador Pavan Kapoor said that New Delhi wants a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two nations to be signed by March 31st next year.

Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri (left) and Ambassador to UAE Pavan Kapoor

Speaking to ANI at Expo 2020 Dubai, Indian ambassador Kapoor said that it is a good occasion for India to enhance trade and business relations not only with UAE but all nations as 190 nations are arriving to participate.

Talking about India’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, Kapoor said: “It is very clear that by sheer dint of our proportion of the population, by our connections that we have here, we will be the largest participant at the Dubai Expo”.

Responding to the question that by when Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between India and UAE can be expected, Kapoor said: “We will try for a comprehensive agreement. We have given them and ourselves ambitious timelines. We would want official level negotiations to be complete by year-end. We want CEPA to be signed by March 31st, 2022.”

The India Pavilion, which is one of the largest pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai will feature an innovative kinetic façade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis. It represents the theme of ‘India on the move’ and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation.

The States and Union Territories that have confirmed their participation at the India Pavilion along with their delegation for planned B2Gs and G2Gs meetings include Gujarat, Karnataka, Ladakh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, J&K, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. These states will exhibit their culture, food and business opportunities at the India Pavilion.

Large number of Indian conglomerates and global companies are also participating, and the names include Tata Group, Reliance, Adani, Vedanta, Hinduja Group, L&T and UAE based majors such as Lulu group, KEF Holdings, Aster, Malabar Gold, IFFCO etc.

Advertisements

