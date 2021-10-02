‘Notre-Dame de Paris, the Expérience’ – an innovative exhibition on the cathedral’s 850-year history using physical scenography and augmented reality, opened at the France Pavilion today…reports Asia Lite News

The exhibition, which runs until 1 November, takes visitors through the cathedral’s construction in the Middle Ages, its role in the religious, cultural and political life of France, and the restoration work being undertaken following the damage the World Heritage building sustained in a fire in April 2019.

France Pavilion launches Notre-Dame AR experience

‘Histopads’ – cutting-edge tablet devices developed by the French start-up Histovery – will provide visitors with a virtual and interactive experience of historical events, such as the coronation of Emperor Napoleon I and the construction of the spire of Viollet-le-Duc.

The Histopad’s augmented technology will also enable visitors to understand the complexity of the restoration work and the different trades involved in rebuilding the landmark building.

ALSO READ: Ireland Pavilion: Putting Creativity at the Centre of Human Experience

The experience, which opens the on the eve of France’s National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai, is a precursor to the much larger ‘Notre-Dame de Paris’ exhibition, which will take place in Paris at the Collège des Bernardins in spring 2022. It will then tour throughout Europe, as well as the Americas and Asia, for the duration of the reconstruction project.

The exhibition is presented by the L’Oréal Group, Expo’s Official Beauty Products and Services Partner and one of the donors to the cathedral’s restoration.

Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday welcomed visitors from across the world to the largest global gathering that will feature architectural marvels and a long list of technological innovations showcasing the ingenuity of more than 190 countries.

France Pavilion launches Notre-Dame AR experience

The first World Expo in the Middle East is now underway, with the gates having opened to the public. Visitors started arriving this morning at the expo site for the first of 182 days of educational discoveries, cultural encounters and immersive experiences under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”.

Thursday night saw the grand opening ceremony of the world’s greatest show in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, with 192 participating nations, each with their dedicated pavilion.

The Opening Ceremony drew inspiration from the Expo 2020 Dubai theme, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”. It invited the audience on an exciting journey, embracing the sub-themes of the global event – Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability – to highlight deep-rooted Emirati values and the vision and goals of Expo 2020 Dubai. It served as the perfect welcome for the 192 countries participating in this extraordinary mega-event.

Advertisements

