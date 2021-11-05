India Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai marked Diwali, the festival of lights, lights with all the gaiety and festive fervour over five days…reports Asian Lite News

From Bollywood music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman’s musical night with popular playback singer Vipul Mehta to performances by famous bands, dance schools and students, an array of entertainment enthralled Expo visitors.

Glittering Diwali at India Pavilion

India Pavilion is welcoming the visitors with a grand entrance arch designed with floral patterns. On both sides of the arch the Pavilion has larger-than-life diyas (oil lamps traditionally made of clay) with a backdrop inspired by Mandala art. Diyas symbolically destroy darkness and ignorance and usher in hope and knowledge.

Along the walls of the pavilion, a large lotus tree with hanging Akash kandils (light lanterns) will illuminate the surroundings. The lotus tree with rangoli patterns will be a beautiful photo-opportunity for visitors.



