India had broken its own record of Covid deaths on Wednesday with 4,529 deaths — the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection so far, reports Asian Lite News

After recording over 4,000 deaths in the last four days, India on Thursday witnessed a decline in number of fatalities due to Covid-19. The country reported 3,874 deaths due to the virus infection, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

In the same time span, India recorded 2,76,110 new cases.

India had broken its own previous record of Covid deaths on Wednesday with 4,529 deaths — the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection so far.

On Tuesday, India recorded 2.63 lakh fresh cases, lowest since April 21. Fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17. On May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,57,72,440 with 31,29,878 active cases and 2,87,122 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,69,077 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,23,55,440 being cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 18,70,09,792 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 11,66,090 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,23,56,187 samples have been tested up to May 19 for Covid-19. Of these 20,55,010 samples were tested on Wednesday, which is the highest so far.

Govt assures vax for all adults by year-end

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan applauding the dedication and patience shown by the states in their fight against the pandemic and in simultaneously ensuring the welfare of the people, he said: “We fought together in 2020 and will fight together in 2021 under the leadership of the Prime Minister.”

The Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan inspecting the newly installed Oxygen Plant and the construction progress of new prefabricated COVID Blocks, at Safdarjung Hospital, in New Delhi on May 19, 2021. (PIB)

Underscoring the critical importance of vaccination drive, he said that by the end of the year, the country will be in a position to vaccinate at least all of its adult population.

Highlighting the critical challenges faced by the NE states and West Bengal, he noted that in Mizoram, all districts are showing a rise in new cases, Nagaland has shown a sharp increase in daily cases (from 15-20 per day to 300) and weekly positivity rate (one per cent to 34 per cent), in Assam, Kamrup (Metropolitan) district is contributing almost 45 per cent of the daily new cases, while in Meghalaya, East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts are also reporting sharp increases in daily cases.

Also, Manipur’s recovery rate of 78 per cent and CFR of more than one per cent was highlighted as a matter of concern, while Sikkim was advised to strengthen community surveillance and ensure strict monitoring of home quarantine to address its high CFR.

In Arunachal Pradesh, ICU occupancy is almost 22.5 per cent while Capital complex and Changlang districts are reporting maximum cases.

Lucknow Eidgah to turn into vax centre

The Aishbagh Eidgah in Lucknow will turn into a Covid-19 vaccination centre from Thursday, marking the first time that a religious place will double up as a facility where people can get inoculated against the virus.

A dry run of the vaccination process was carried out at the Eidgah on Wednesday.

People from all age groups, starting from 18 years, will get vaccinated at the campus of the biggest Eidgah in the city from noon on Thursday.

Jabs will only be administered to those who have registered online and walk-in vaccination will not be entertained.

People offer Namaz at Lucknow’s mosque with COVID-19 (ANI)

Officials of the Islamic Centre of India, that is housed within the Eidgah complex, will be helping people with their online registrations.

Eidgah spoke sperson Maulana Sufiyan Nizami, said: “The capacity at the centre for beneficiaries between 18 and 44 years of age is 150 a day and for those above 44 years of age, is 250 a day. Vaccination will however depend on registrations made in advance and people can select the Eidgah as their choice of centre on the online CoWin portal.”

ALSO READ-Nepal confirms new Covid-19 variant

READ MORE-Covid variant cases up in UK

Advertisements

