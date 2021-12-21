For the first time, UCB has decided to set up an office in Jammu and Kashmir to tie up with local educational institutions, facilitate academic exchange programmes and enable students to secure admissions at reduced fees, reports Asian Lite News

The Jammu and Kashmir government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University College Birmingham (UCB) at India Global Forum, Dubai to explore potential progression opportunities through institutional partnership with vocational colleges and universities in the valley.

As per an official release, for the first time, UCB has decided to set up an office in Jammu and Kashmir to tie up with local educational institutions, facilitate academic exchange programmes and enable students to secure admissions at reduced fees.

J&K inks deal with UCB to facilitate UT students

Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra and Director Marketing, Admissions and International Recruitment, University College Birmingham, Eileen Pryer, conducted a signing ceremony in presence of Counsel General of India, Dr Aman Puri during the India Global Forum event held in Taj Dubai, UAE.

“We have signed MoU. We will be exchanging educational programmes and doing many things together. I am inviting her to Jammu and Kashmir. We will be providing her with some office space. We will start working as soon as possible,” said Anu Malhotra.

Eileen said it is an incredible opportunity for University College Birmingham. “This provides a great opportunity for things to explore, make partnerships with universities and provide wider opportunity for students who may not able to go straight to our programmes. So it is an incredible opportunity. We have a very positive experience,” she said.

A top official at India Global Forum said the Jammu and Kashmir government will be identifying several institutions that would partner with UCB in making sure that students get a better opportunity in up-scaling, faculty exchanges, tour exchanges, etc.

“I do hope and wish that the UCB would take forward this MoU and start an office in J&K to assess the opportunities better. I am absolutely certain that it will be a very productive and beneficial relationship of UCB with Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

In a significant step towards developing the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir through this MoU, the administration aims to achieve skill development or upskilling of students in a variety of different subject areas and levels besides exploring opportunities for collaboration in teaching and research fields.

The objective of the MoU is to provide a framework within which the parties will seek to develop a formal relationship in exchange for undergraduate/graduate students, technical programs, academic mobility, teaching and research programs. The document would be valid for a period of three years.

In October, Jammu and Kashmir administration has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Dubai government for real estate development, industrial parks, IT towers, multipurpose towers, logistics, medical colleges, super specialty hospitals and more.

The MoU will see discussions take place on a multi-modal logistics park and hub in Jammu, comprising warehouses and specialised storage solutions that will also encourage inter-modal transfer of containers, bulk and break-bulk cargo.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said “we are committed to develop a new industrial culture in Jammu Kashmir.” He said the MoU is about Jammu Kashmir’s prospect and it will “set the pace in the business sector of the future that are key to the prosperity of the people.”

Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai, welcomed the MoU in between J&K and the government of Dubai.

“The new initiative will cement Indo-UAE relations,” said Dr Aman. “As the Expo 2020 gathers momentum in Dubai, we can expect more business tie ups to strengthen Indo-UAE economic and bilateral ties.”

He said the new MoU will bring rapid changes in the socio-economic sectors in the Union territories. “The UAE is a strategic partner of India and the new initiative repose their confidence in India. We are absolutely certain that many brands, institutions and companies from the UAE will invest in Jammu and Kashmir. Because the union territories are offering extra-ordinary incentives to the investors,” he said. (with inputs from ANI)

