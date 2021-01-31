This past week, Tripoli witnessed four consecutive days of violent protests leaving hundreds of people injured…reports Asian Lite News

Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that the government will secure food aid for over 50,000 families in Tripoli, the country’s largest northern city which is currently facing tough circumstances.



“We will also work to secure other kinds of support as fast as possible,” Diab said on Saturday.



This past week, Tripoli witnessed four consecutive days of violent protests leaving hundreds of people injured, Xinhua news agency reported.



Demonstrators took to the street in the city to protest against the Covid-19 lockdown measures which led to increased poverty amid absence of support.



The January 26 protests in Tripoli led to the injury of 76 people and the arrest of five others.



