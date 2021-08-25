Both the actors took to their social media handles on Monday evening to share photos of themselves along with the visa….reports Asian Lite News

South India superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal have received Golden Visa from the United Arab Emirates government.

Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, greeted the stars and presented them with the Golden Visa.

Both the actors took to their social media handles on Monday evening to share photos of themselves along with the visa.

Mammootty wrote, “My sincere gratitude to H E Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for my UAE Golden Visa ! Many thanks to my brother Yusuff Ali M.A for helping make this happen,” while Mohanlal also shared a photo post expressing his gratitude.

“My grateful thanks to H E Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for bestowing upon me the Golden Visa for the UAE. Am indeed honoured. My gratitude also goes out to Mr. Yusuff Ali M.A for facilitating this,” read the caption of Mohanlal’s photo on Facebook.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had introduced a 10-year golden visa late last year in order to keep “talented people and great minds” in the Gulf country and to help in its development.

ALSO READ: Biden thanks UAE for evacuation operations in Afghanistan

Advertisements

