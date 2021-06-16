New York state Senator Kevin Thomas introduced a resolution to mark the anniversary of the union of the UAE….reports Asian Lite News

The State of New York has declared December 2, 2021, as “Emirati Day” to commemorate the UAE’s 50th anniversary of nationhood, media reported.

New York state Senator Kevin Thomas introduced a resolution to mark the anniversary of the union of the UAE.

Senator Kevin Thomas tweeted: “Proud to join His Excellency Consul General Abdalla Shaheen at the UAE Consulate in NYC to present a legislative resolution in honor of the UAE’s 50th Anniversary declaring December 2, 2021 as EmiratiDay in NewYork State!”

The UAE Consulate in New York City also tweeted: “In celebration of the fiftieth year of the founding of the UAE, Senator from New York State Senator Kevin Thomas introduced a resolution declaring December 2, 2021, ‘Emirati Day’ in New York State.”

(Credit twitter@@SenKevinThomas)

Senator Thomas was born in Dubai and immigrated to New York state at the age of ten, the Gulf News reported.

Thomas represents New York’s 6th Senate District.

Gulf News quoted Senator Kevin Thomas as saying: “From business to trade to fashion to education, New York state has always had strong ties with the UAE. New York remains one of the most popular destinations for Emirati students pursuing higher education. I am pleased to have the opportunity to recognise the cultural significance of the ‘Year of the 50th’, which represents a defining moment in UAE history, by declaring December 2, 2021, as Emirati Day in New York state.”

ALSO READ: UAE Genomics Council gets approval

Advertisements

