The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) slammed the Imran Khan-led government for continuing with the policy of subjugation of the Gilgit Baltistan region … reports Kaliph Anaz

The National Equality Party (JKGBL) is organising a march in front of Pakistan High Commission in London on Thursday (10 June 2021) at 12:30 pm to protest against the human rights violations in Gilgit Baltistan & Pak Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The organisor’s said the maximum number allowed at gather is 30 and appealed all the supporters to wear face masks.

People at Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are in the receiving end since the new government under Imran Khan came to power. Prominent politicians from the region like Prof. Sajjad Raja, Chairman of the National Equality Party Jammu Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan & Ladakh (NEP JKGBL) and rights activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza are seeking the help of British politicians including Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene.

Prof. Raja said that his party is concerned with the fact that the people of PoJK and Gilgit Baltistan experience gross violation of their basic human rights as guaranteed by article 20 of the Declaration of Human Rights and as reinforced by Article 21 of ICCPR.

“In Pakistani occupied areas people continue being subjected to arbitrary arrests, illegal detentions and enforced disappearances by authorities,” he was quoted as saying.

The National Equality Party (JKGBL) is organising a march in front of Pakistan High Commission in London on Thursday (10 June 2021) at 12:30 pm to protest against the human rights violations in Gilgit Baltistan & Pak Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

“In Kashmir Valley, Human Rights violations were unheard of before 1990 until Pakistan started sending in her armed militants who plunged Kashmir into a living hell; any human rights violations there stem from Pakistani infiltration,” said Prof. Raja. The political activist from PoK said, “We are gravely concerned that the world has never paid any attention to the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of the people of Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan living under Pakistani occupation where people have no constitutional rights to demand for other rights. Instead, laws such as the National Action Plan, ATA and Schedule 4 are used ruthlessly to stop people from taking part in any peaceful assembly”.

Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, a human rights activist based in Glasgow has written a letter to Prime Minister Johnson to intervene in the issue.

“I have written a letter to PM Boris Johnson and requested him to intervene in the issue that is of great concern to us,” Dr Mirza said. “The Pakistani Supreme Court has directed the Pakistani government to make an amendment in the Gilgit Baltisan order in 2018 and conduct elections in the region. During the election period, they have asked the Pakistani government to form an interim government in the region.”

He said that Pakistan Supreme Court ruling is illegal since Gilgit­ Baltistan is not a constitutional part of Pakistan.

“Gilgit-Baltistan has its own legislative assembly and an election commission hence there is no justification for meddling with its electoral process. They can decide on when they want to have an election. To conduct an election through Pakistani Election Commission is an infringement on the rights of Gilgit Baltistan people,” said Dr Mirza.

Dr Mirza also said that Pakistan is plundering the natural and mineral resources of Gilgit Baltistan which include gold, marble, emerald, copper sulphate, iron, antimony, uranium 238, ruby, topaz, quartz, Sulphur and oil.

“The people if Gilgit Baltistan have no freedom of speech. Anyone who braves to raise his or her concern about the well-being of the people or the dangers to the environment are charged under the Anti-Terrorist Act also known as Schedule Four.”

He said that scores of our human rights activists and environmentalists who have been vocal about Pakistan’s injustices and exploitation of the natural recourses are serving long jail terms.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) slammed the Imran Khan-led government for continuing with the policy of subjugation of the Gilgit Baltistan region. Lamenting the disenfranchisement of people in Gilgit Baltistan.

The HRCP said the 2018 order annulled the Gilgit Baltistan Council which had local representation, and gave too many powers to the country’s Prime Minister.

READ MORE: Ethnic Cleansing in Gilgit-Baltistan

READ MORE: ‘Extra-Judicial Killings in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan’

Advertisements

