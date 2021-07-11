Health specialists were present at the airport to carry out precautionary measures for those arriving….reports Asian Lite News

The second batch of 153 stranded Yemenis in India landed in Aden Airport on Saturday, state news agency Saba News reported.

Health specialists were present at the airport to carry out precautionary measures for those arriving.

The arrivals where then transported by health and security officials into an isolation center to provide them with the necessary health service.

A crumbling health system in war-torn Yemen led thousands of its citizens to seek treatment overseas.

Earlier last year, Yemen’s internationally recognized government said it will begin the first evacuation flights for citizens who have been stranded abroad since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first evacuation flight was sent to Jordan after Yemen’s Supreme National Emergency Committee created procedures and timetables for scheduling the return of citizens to Yemen.

