The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has approved the emergency use of the Sinopharm vaccine for 3 to 17 age group.

The ministry said the move is based on the results of clinical studies, the strict assessment to approve the emergency use of the vaccine and the local evaluation that complies with the approved regulations.

Meanwhile, the UAE on Monday reported 1537 new Covid-19 cases from the 266,834 additional COVID-19 tests conducted over the past 24 hours. The new cases has brought the total caseload in the country to 683,914.

In a statement, the ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

According to the ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

It also announced five deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,956. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,492 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 661,156.

Meanwhile, 15,279 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours in the UAE.

The total number of doses provided up to Sundya stands at 16,810,996 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 169.97 doses per 100 people.

