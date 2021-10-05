Ukraine celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Ukraine on Monday hosted a number of activities in celebration of its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, with the attendance of high-ranking officials from both countries…reports Asian Lite News

Present at the opening activity, which took place at Al Wasl Plaza, were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai; Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; and Iryna Novikova, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine; in addition to a number of officials from both countries and visitors of Expo 2020 Dubai.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Nahyan said, “Since becoming a member of the BIE in 1960, Ukraine has regularly participated in World and Specialized Expos with award winning successes in its history of participation, so we are pleased to see a strong representation of Ukraine at Expo 2020.”

“As we proudly host Expo 2020 Dubai and welcome the world to the United Arab Emirates, we feel joy in celebrating our Nation’s Golden Jubilee with our global family of nations. Expo 2020 is providing an opportunity for our global community to work together on an accelerated path to recovery, to build a safer, happier future. Our theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ is even more relevant today,” he added.

Sheikh Nahyan referred that Ukraine’s exhibition, titled ‘Smart Ukraine: Connecting Dots’, allows to discover how future technology and smart living can help create a more balanced world. “The pavilion invites us to explore three zones focused on life, thinking and feeling,” he added.

He highlighted that the UAE is the first country in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region to host the World Expo and is looking to strengthen economic and cultural ties with countries around the world.

“The UAE continues to be an expanding partner of Ukraine, and our thriving relations have resulted in the establishment of the Ukrainian Business Council in Dubai, among other milestones in the economic, cultural, and educational spheres,” he said.

“With Expo 2020, we hope to build on the existing partnerships between our two countries, as we seek to grow our cooperation further within fields of mutual interest, such as space exploration, tourism, and clean energy,” he added.

From her side, Novikova highlighted the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Ukraine, saying that Expo 2020 Dubai is a remarkable global event that inspires the entire world, creates opportunities and boosts the level of cooperation between countries.

After that, Sheikh Nahyan and the accompanying delegation toured the Ukraine Pavilion which is located in the Opportunity District.

Under the theme of ‘Smart Ukraine: Connecting Dots’, the Ukraine Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is a single space divided into three thematic groups: smart life, smart thinking, smart feelings. It seeks to “solve humanity’s problems” with creativity and common sense.

Among the exhibits at the Ukraine Pavilion are an e-bike that can travel 380km after a single charge, and a 3D printer for ceramics and solar blinds that are capable of generating energy, thus reflecting the uniqueness and originality of the Ukrainian people and its culture through the prism of modern technologies.

Ukraine Pavilion presents a “field” created from real ears of wheat, “nano-wheat”, and digital wheat. This solution symbolically demonstrates Ukraine’s movement into the future in harmony with nature and technological progress.

The pavilion will also run an entertainment programme that includes fashion shows, topical seminars and creative performances.

