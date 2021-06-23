Currently travellers arriving from countries on the red or amber travel lists have to isolate for 10 days…reports Asian Lite News.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the ministers are “working on” plans for quarantine-free travel from amber list countries for people who are fully vaccinated, it was reported.

He said the plans for England had not been “clinically advised yet”, the BBC reported.

But the health secretary said the government was looking at plans to allow the vaccine to “bring back” some freedoms.

Currently travellers arriving from countries on the red or amber travel lists have to isolate for 10 days.

Asked on Sky News if the measure could be in place as soon as August, Mr Hancock said: “We’ll get there when it’s safe to do so.”

Britain has reported another 11,625 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,651,988, according to official figures released on Tuesday.



The country also recorded another 27 coronavirus-related death. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,008. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.



More than 43.1 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine while more than 31.4 million people have been fully vaccinated with a second dose, according to the latest official figures.

