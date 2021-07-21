The threats follow comments made two weeks ago by Japanese officials about Taiwan’s sovereignty…reports Asian Lite News

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) aired a video in which it threatened Japan with a nuclear response and “full-scale war” if it interfered in China’s handling of Taiwan.

The video, which appeared on a channel approved by the CCP, singled out Japan as the one exception to China’s policy to not use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear powers, Fox News reported.

“We will use nuclear bombs first, we will use nuclear bombs continuously,” the video said.

“We will do this until Japan declares unconditional surrender for the second time,” it further said.

The video was deleted from Chinese platform Xigua after gaining 2 million views, but copies were uploaded to YouTube and Twitter, Taiwan News reported.

The threats follow comments made two weeks ago by Japanese officials about Taiwan’s sovereignty, with Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso saying that Japan must “defend Taiwan,” The Japan Times reported.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US. China has threatened that “Taiwan’s independence” means war.

Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its grey-zone tactics by regularly sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and usually consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes. (ANI)

Japan ends one-China policy

For the first time, Japan has removed Taiwan from a map of China in its Defence of Japan white paper published last week. The 2021 white paper by Japan’s Defence Ministry focuses considerably on the threats posed by China to the region due to the latter’s increasing assertion in the waters around the South China Sea and the Pacific region.



The white paper in its earlier editions had always shown Taiwan and China together, alluding to Taiwan as a territory of China. Taiwan was also shown along with China in the same chapter and map, to the annoyance of the Taiwanese people living in Japan. However, this time, Taiwan News website points out that “there seems to be a distinction between the two countries, indicating a change in policy by Japan Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi”.



Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the changes to the white paper. It also thanked Japan for highlighting the importance of “stabilizing the situation surrounding Taiwan” and paying “close attention to the situation with a sense of crisis more than ever before.”



The newspaper says: “Instead, Taiwan has been included in Part I, Chapter 2, Section 3 of “Relations between the United States and China, etc.” Another major change that Taiwan News has noticed is that the introduction to Taiwan’s military situation has been incorporated in this section as opposed to “Deployment and Strength of People’s Liberation Army” in Part 1, Chapter 2, Section 2. (ANI/IndiaNarrative)

