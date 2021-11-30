A majestic parade in Sharjah’s oasis, Al Dhaid city, has signalled the start of the UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations, which will continue until December 1…reports Asian Lite News

The parade garnered great public participation marching along with the band to the town’s heritage village with flags and pictures of past rulers held high.

Al Dhaid city kicks off UAE’s 50thanniversary celebrations

At the heritage village, celebrations commenced with the UAE’s national anthem was followed by a speech by HE Mohammed bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of Al Dhaid Municipal Council. “The exemplary efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the UAE’s founding fathers have shaped our nation as a global economic and industrial leader. Upholding the spirit of the Union, their successors across the seven emirates have built on their legacies, and today, the UAE is one of the most developed nations of the world,” Mohammed bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi said.

From soulful recitals by Emirati poet Sultan bin Ali to traditional Emirati shows, a perfectly orchestrated performance by the military band. Participating families brought local crafts and traditional meals to the celebration. Several family competitions were held, and children went home with attractive prizes.

One of the highlights of the celebrations in Al Dhaid is the 50th National Achievements Exhibition and a competition for the best youth project idea. Discussions focused on the UAE’s past achievements and the leadership’s plans to make it the best place to live and work are also part of the festivities.

Celebrations at Al Bataeh

The town of Al Bataeh in the outer skirts of Sharjah started their UAE National Day celebrations on Sunday with an official parade that was joined by the town’s residents who expressed their appreciation for their beloved UAE.

The ceremony saw the participation of HE Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority and Chairman of the Sharjah Committee for National Day Celebrations.

The festivities were also witnessed by Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams); HE Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA); HE Mohammad Abdullah bin Halis Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Al Bataeh District; HE Counselor Sultan Butti Al Muhairi, former Secretary-General of the Sharjah Executive Council; HE Abdullah Sultan bin Saluma Al Ketbi, Director of Al Bataeh Municipality.

Her Excellency Afra Khadim Huleis Al Ketbi, member of Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC); Her Excellency Fatima Ibrahim, Editor-in-chief of Sharjah 24; HE Shehab Al Hammadi, Director of Shams; HE Sultan Mohammed Ma’adad Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Al Madam city; HE Rashid Mohammed Al Qabid, Vice Chairman of the Municipal Council of Al Dhaid City; HE Hamad Salem bin Hamouda Al Ketbi, Chairman of Al Bataeh Cultural and Sports Club, as well as a line-up of government officials from Al Bataeh Police Station and community members also attended.

With the arrival of the parade at the municipality building, vibrant celebrations unfolded with folk shows and other traditional festivities. A performance by the students of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services expressed their love and pride for the UAE. The celebrations concluded with HE Khalid Jassim Al Midfa honouring the participating entities and sponsors.





