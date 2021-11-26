The International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) has announced that the UAE candidate, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, has won its presidency for a four-year term…reports Asian Lite News

The announcement was made in a tweet via the INTERPOL’s official twitter account.

Emirati to Lead Interpol

The 89th General Assembly of Interpol was held in Istanbul, with the aim to address global security threats. This General Assembly discussed “the highest strategic direction of the organization and global threats that make Interpol’s action so needed.”

ALSO READ: Dubai launches 5-year multi-entry visa

Tuesday was the first General Assembly meeting of Interpol since the Covid-19 outbreak lured ministers, police chiefs, and top police officers from more than 160 countries. Addressing the meeting via a video message, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey, located in the middle of Asia, Europe, and Africa, is facing multiple security risks. “Turkey has been one of the most affected countries by armed conflicts, especially in our neighbours Syria and Iraq,” Erdogan pointed out. Interpol’s General Assembly meets once a year to take “decisions affecting general policy, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods, finances, and programs of activities”, according to Interpol.

Advertisements

