UAE is currently regarded as one of the most significant maritime hubs across the globe…reports Asian Lite News

Capitalising on its strategic location, beneficial practices, decisions, and legislations, the nation is now considered to have one of the most developed maritime infrastructures, safety standards, and marine environments globally.

As a result of these progressive steps, the UAE was able to quickly enhance its reputation in the global maritime spectrum, enabling it to be elected to the IMO Executive Council under Category B in 2017, and then get re-elected for the same in 2019. Moreover, the nation is now looking forward to being re-elected for the third consecutive time during the 2021 elections. As part of the Executive Council, the UAE aims to continue its active role in strengthening maritime legislation and regulations to serve the shipping sector and international trade, while also strengthening the global maritime sector for a sustainable future.

IMO Council: UAE showcases its maritime competencies

During the reception held at the IMO Council elections, representatives of the UAE highlighted the achievements of the UAE in the maritime industry and showcased the competitiveness of the nation in the sector. Having been ranked 3rd globally in transport services trade and in bunker supply index, 5th globally as a key competitive maritime hub, and 13th globally in port performance and efficiency index, the UAE is by far one of the best performers in the global maritime sector.

Hassan Mohamed Juma Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for the Infrastructure and Transport Sector at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “As we hope to get re-elected in the Executive Council of the IMO for the third consecutive time, we look forward to motivating the industry to comply with new legislations and digital transformation in order to deploy advanced, smart, and innovative solutions for the sustainable development of the sector. Currently, we host more than 27,000 maritime companies in the nation, and our ports are ranked as one of the best across the globe, thus cementing our position as a leading maritime hub globally.”

In addition to promoting digital transformation of the maritime industry and introducing legislations for the sustainable development of the sector, the UAE has been at the forefront of combating climate change, protecting the marine environment, ensuring the welfare of the seafarers’ community along with women empowerment in the industry through its initiatives.

Speaking on the UAE’s initiatives for addressing seafarers’ issues and empowering women in the maritime sector, Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The UAE has been at the forefront of ensuring the welfare of the seafarers’ community through initiatives such as ‘Supporting our Blue Army’ to recognise and appreciate marine crew as a part of the priority category of workers. This initiative protects seafarers’ rights with ship owners and operating companies, and also helped seafarers overcome the challenges they faced as a result of the pandemic and travel restrictions.” ” The UAE is also a frontrunner in terms of ensuring women empowerment in the maritime industry. Through associations such as the Arab Women In Maritime Association (AWIMA), we have been able to encourage and highlight the role of women in the maritime sector, but also the capabilities of women to impact the growth and progress of the industry.”

Commenting on the UAE’s approach towards decarbonization and protection of the marine environment, Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative at the IMO, said, “In line with our aim of achieving net-zero targets, we are helping the shipping sector adhere to the IMO legislation of reducing sulphur oxide emissions by providing new, low-sulphur fuels at an affordable price.” Moreover, as part of our efforts to sustain our marine environment, Abu Dhabi Ports had launched a coral relocation and conservation project in the waters surrounding the Khalifa Port back in February, 2021. Moreover, we have also launched the ‘Sail Safely’ initiative, as part of our ongoing efforts to protect the marine environment, enhance maritime safety and security, as well as protect people’s lives. Through our re-election in the IMO Executive Council, we look forward to capitalizing on our knowledge and capabilities in order to help take decisions and announce strategies that will work towards a shared purpose.”

