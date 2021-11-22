Majid Al Futtaim Communities, part of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, announced the launch of a new child-led design initiative in collaboration with the Royal Grammar School Guildford, Dubai (RGS)…reports Asian Lite News

The Tilal Al Ghaf Playful Spaces project aims to develop innovative playgrounds created by children, for children, at its flagship community in Dubai.

Majid Al Futtaim announces launch of playful project for Tilal Al Ghaf

To create playgrounds that are child-centric by design, RGS Guildford Dubai pupils of all ages will work closely with Majid Al Futtaim Communities’ experienced team of architects, designers and urban planners throughout the conceptualisation, design and planning process. The first phase of the collaboration, which is planned for early 2022, aims to capture ideas, develop concepts, and produce initial designs through a series of workshops with the school’s pupils that will be facilitated by design thinking experts. The output of these workshops will be assessed for feasibility prior to the final concepts and then design models will be presented to participating RGS Guildford Dubai pupils for feedback.

HAWAZEN ESBER, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MAJID AL FUTTAIM COMMUNITIES: “The Tilal Al Ghaf Playful Spaces Project reinforces our delivery of sustainable communities built to deliver an exceptional lifestyle to everyone who lives, works and plays there. To be truly sustainable, however, communities have to be inclusive – and yet children are rarely, if ever, consulted on urban planning or placemaking matters. By not involving the younger generation, we miss a valuable opportunity.”

The Playful Spaces Project represents the next phase of consumer-centricity for Majid Al Futtaim Communities, leveraging inter-generational collaboration and child-led participatory design practices to deliver community spaces that are both inspirational and entirely fit for purpose. If the Tilal Al Ghaf Project proves successful, potential exists for this to be applied as a model for Majid Al Futtaim Communities’ lifestyle destinations across the region.

He continued: ” By putting the play into placemaking and by looking at the world through the eyes of the child, we unlock the potential to reimagine our community spaces and reframe how every resident relates to the environment around us. This needs to be a central element to how we build our future cities to ensure that nobody gets left behind.”

In addition to the tangible developed outcome, the Playful Spaces Project aims to give children a platform by which their voices can be heard and their contributions valued whilst helping to hone their design-thinking capabilities.

Craig Lamshed, Founding Principal, Royal Grammar School Guildford, Dubai, commented: “Harnessing and developing young people’s imagination and creative thinking is something that we are passionate about at RGSGD. The Playful Spaces project is a brilliant initiative that will give our pupils the chance to explore their own creativity, whilst having a direct impact on shaping their own community. We prepare our pupils to be future ready and I can’t think of a better initiative to be involved with, that is really thinking towards the future.”

ALSO READ: Dubai Records 69% Rise in New Businesses

The sister school of one of the most academically successful all-boys schools in the UK, RGS Guildford Dubai (RGSGD) officially opened in the city as a co-educational school for boys and girls from age 3 in September 2021. Benefiting from over 500 years of pioneering heritage, knowledge, and practice of what makes a great education, RGSGD maximises the learning experience for each of its pupils through exceptional teaching, a curriculum that maintains a balance between ‘what’ is learnt and ‘how’ it is learnt, and a wide range of extra-curricular opportunities. Since opening, the school that sits on an impressive 40,000 square metre campus in the Tilal Al Ghaf development, has been establishing new benchmarks in quality education, allowing children to learn and grow in a global city renowned for its diversity of dynamic mindset.

Advertisements

