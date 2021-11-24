SCCI organizes Sharjah-Malaysia business forum

The forum featured bilateral business meetings between businessmen from both sides…reports Asian Lite News

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) stressed its keenness to step up efforts to deepen the ties of Sharjah with Southeast Asian countries, by finding joint mechanisms to enhance trade, investment and exports between the emirate and Malaysia, in order to increase the shares of Emirati products in the Malaysian markets, which are a gateway to the markets of Southeast Asia.

This came during the Sharjah-Malaysia business forum organized recently by the SCCI at its premises on the sidelines of the visit of a commercial delegation from Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

The forum was attended by Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector, and Sharimaton Mat Salih, Executive Vice President of Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

Abdulaziz Shattaf said that the SCCI is eager to develop economic cooperation relations between the business communities in both sides and encourage them to build constructive and fruitful long-term partnerships.

He underlined that the SCCI strives to strengthen joint efforts in terms of commercial promotion of available investment fields, benefitting from the existing friendly relations between the two countries.

Shattaf also added that the SCCI is keen to develop bilateral relations and push them towards more advanced and prosperous prospects, highlighting the cooperation agreement signed between the SCCI and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation in 1994.

Sharimaton Mat Salih lauded the SCCI’s substantial role in consolidating economic and trade relations between the UAE and Malaysia, stressing the willingness of the Malaysian business community to develop prospects for cooperation with their counterparts in Sharjah, provide all means of support and facilities for Emirati businessmen wishing to invest in Malaysia, and coordinate for exchange of visits between business communities and introduce them to promising commercial and investment opportunities.

The forum featured bilateral business meetings between businessmen from both sides, which focused on discussing partnerships, cooperation and mutual coordination, and available investment opportunities.

