Toyota Corolla achieves a global sales milestone of 50 million vehicles…reports Asian Lite News

Further strengthening the 55-year legacy of its best-selling vehicle, Al-Futtaim Toyota has announced that the iconic Corolla model has surpassed sales of 50 million units worldwide. The incredible milestone underlines the enduring appeal of the much-loved model, which is globally renowned for providing low operating costs and reliable, trouble-free motoring stemming from quality engineering, together with outstanding comfort levels.

1974-Corolla–3rd-generation-

ANDY BARRATT, MANAGING DIRECTOR, AL-FUTTAIM TOYOTA: “We are proud to have achieved this fantastic milestone, which demonstrates the huge impact the Corolla has had on people’s lives, not just here in the UAE but around the world. Being the world’s best-selling car speaks volumes about the satisfaction and loyalty our customers have towards Corolla and the Toyota brand. Corolla’s legendary reputation for quality and reliability, combined with its exceptional comfort and efficiency, has led to these incredible sales. I would like to thank all of our past, present, and future customers for placing their trust in us.”

ALSO READ: Toyota develops new test dummies

Since its launch in 1966, the Corolla series has continued to evolve in line with the needs of the times and remains a highly popular choice among drivers. New advanced features and functions have been introduced to suit the expectations of customers, all while inheriting the original model’s core DNA―reliability and usability―from the very first generation.

1970-Corolla–2nd-generation-

Exemplifying Toyota’s continuous commitment to providing environmentally-friendly vehicles is the addition of a hybrid electric (HEV) model, which combines two power sources consisting of a petrol engine and two electric motors. The class-leading model offers the lowest fuel consumption value in its category at 27.6km/L, enabling customers to contribute to a greener future while enjoying the increased driving satisfaction provided by its advanced technologies. The HEV model offers exceptional cabin quietness and smooth acceleration, especially when accelerating from a stand-still.

Advertisements

