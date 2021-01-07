Creative Earth Competition launches to showcase young people’s art to world leaders at COP26- Climate Change conference to take place in the UK next year. Actor and broadcaster Cel Spellman has launched a nationwide art competition, “Creative Earth” , in collaboration with COP26 and WWF.

Creative earth competition aims to encourage young people across the country to show world leaders at next year’s UN climate change conference their visions for the planet.

Children under the age of 16, from across the UK, are invited to take part

Entries will portray the school children’s vision for a greener, healthier and happier planet

Their artwork will be displayed to world leaders, including the Prime Minister, with the aim of inspiring them to create a better planet for future generations

This Competition launched at a surprise event in a school in Great Yarmouth where Young people from across the UK are competing for a chance to have their artwork displayed at the COP26 Climate Change conference in Glasgow. The work seeks to inspire world leaders to create a better planet for future generations.

The Creative Earth competition is part of a UK Government initiative, Together for our Planet, and launched in collaboration with the WWF to encourage young people to use the power of art to capture their hopes and dreams for the planet in the future.

To kickstart the competition, Cel Spellman, star of Netflix’s White Lines and BBC Radio 1, surprised a group of year seven students at Ormiston Venture Academy in Great Yarmouth via a special Zoom call.

Cel invited the children to be the first to get creative. The students were then given the opportunity to talk about their chosen artwork creations with Cel and explain why it is important to them.

Cel, who is a WWF ambassador said:

Creative Earth artwork entries will be judged by a celebrity panel and COP26 President Alok Sharma in Spring 2021. Special prizes will be awarded for the best artwork in each age group. Judges will also select the best pieces to be displayed at the COP26 summit in November next year.

Alok Sharma, COP26 President said:

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, Principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, said: “It’s not every day that pupils get a chance to influence the UK Prime Minister and world leaders! This competition is an incredible opportunity for young people to present their vision for a greener, healthier and happier planet. Everyone at Ormiston Venture Academy is over the moon to be taking part in the Creative Earth art competition and we can’t wait to see the entries that come in from young people around the country.”

“The Creative Earth art competition is such a unique and

exciting opportunity for children from across the UK to have their voice heard and show world leaders

exactly the kind of world they want to live in, inherit and pass on to future generations. I’m asking as many under-16s as possible to please get involved and be part of something special as we aim to create a better, greener, sustainable future and call on world leaders to commit to making that a

reality and bring about the change we so desperately need to see, reminding them it’s young people who will live with the consequences of our actions now.”

“Across the world, young people are leading the call for climate action and we want to make sure this is properly recognised at COP26 in Glasgow.

That is why I hope young people from across the country will seize this opportunity to showcase their vision for a

greener future.”

The Together For Our Planet campaign aims to work with businesses, civil society groups, schools and the public across the UK to help build awareness around the importance of tackling climate change in the run up to the COP26.

Creative Earth Art Competition: How To Take Part

– To enter the Creative Earth competition, visit the competition website to download the circle template.

– Entrants can use the template in whatever way they choose; either print the template out and draw directly onto it, use computer software to create a graphic or draw the circle onto an A4 sheet of paper.

– Whether it is green forests and garden cities, clear skies and wind turbines, or oceans teeming with life, children are being invited to paint, draw or design a piece of art that depicts how they would like our planet to look in the future.

– All entries must be submitted, along with a completed entry form and a competition form signed by a parent or guardian, before 11.50pm on Sunday 28th February 2021.

Cel is a highly skilled broadcaster and actor from Manchester who has been on TV for 15 years. Cel is passionate about raising awareness regarding climate change. He has worked with WWF for 11 years and last year was made an official ambassador.

Next year, the UK will host the UN climate change conference COP26, in Glasgow. This will provide an opportunity for the world to come together and commit to urgent action. As hosts of COP26, the UK will lead by example during this unprecedented time. Guided by science, we will invest in a green recovery which creates sustainable jobs and addresses the urgent and linked challenges of public health, climate change, and biodiversity loss. The UK is committed to working with all countries and joining forces with civil society, companies and people on the frontline of climate change to inspire action ahead of COP26.

WWF is one of the world’s largest independent conservation organisations, active in nearly 100 countries. They are helping to restore nature and to tackle the main causes of nature’s decline, particularly the food system and climate change. Their function is to ensure a world with thriving habitats and species, and to change hearts and minds so it becomes unacceptable to overuse our planet’s resources.

Advertisements

