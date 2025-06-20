Nandita Das Seeks Partner

The actress said the weight of world events had affected her deeply, even disturbing her sleep. But she stressed the importance of staying engaged and contributing meaningfully, no matter how small the act may seem

Actress and filmmaker Nandita Das has revealed that her current focus is on finding the right producing partner for her next film, a story she believes “needs to be told.”

In a reflective post shared on Instagram, Nandita opened up about her emotional state amid the rising global unrest, calling it a time of “collective insanity” and “mindless tragedies.” She admitted to feeling a sense of futility in her work but reaffirmed her commitment to storytelling.

“I’ve been away from this space for a while because everything I am doing feels too banal in the face of miseries all around us,” she wrote. “The world seems to be getting more and more unhinged. Collective insanity and mindless tragedies leave me questioning everything.”

The actress said the weight of world events had affected her deeply, even disturbing her sleep. But she stressed the importance of staying engaged and contributing meaningfully, no matter how small the act may seem.

“Unable to sleep, and woke up to this thought—that giving up is not an option,” she continued. “We all have something we’re meant to do, some way we’re meant to play our part. The madness doesn’t change that; if anything, it makes it more urgent. Sometimes the most radical act is simply doing your work sincerely.”

“For now, my mission is to find the right producing partner for my next film and tell a story that I think needs to be told. One drop at a time…what do you think?” she concluded. Just a week earlier, on World Environment Day, Nandita had also spoken up for climate hazard pay for gig workers, urging support for @gigwaindia and their #CoolDeliveries campaign, highlighting the environmental challenges faced by delivery personnel.