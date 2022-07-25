Saudi nutrition project helps over 415K Yemeni people

The project is part of the Kingdom’s strategy to support Yemenis, especially mothers and children struggling with malnutrition, amid the country’s humanitarian crisis…reports Asian Lite News

A nutrition project supported by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is providing medical and nutritional services to children under five, pregnant women, and nursing mothers in the Yemeni governorates of Aden, Lahij, Taiz, Hodeidah, Hadramout, Hajjah, and Marib.

The project aims to provide nutritional therapy, healthcare, and counseling services, and has helped almost 416,000 people in one month, the Arab News reported.

In June 2022, a total of 415,772 people benefited from the project’s services, as 80,325 children were screened, 5,606 people with severe acute malnutrition were treated, and 11,533 cases of moderate malnutrition were treated, in addition to providing medical services to 30,678 children to protect them from malnutrition, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Almost 39,000 pregnant and lactating mothers have been screened. Treatment services were provided to around 8,000 patients. Nearly 43,000 women received IMCI (Integrated Management of Childhood Illness) services, almost 170,000 patients benefited from awareness activities, and 28,000 women benefited from counseling services.

The project is part of the Kingdom’s strategy to support Yemenis, especially mothers and children struggling with malnutrition, amid the country’s humanitarian crisis.

The Emergency Center for Epidemic Control has continued to provide treatment services to patients in Hajjah with the support of KSrelief. It provided medical services to 14,569 patients in one month.

KSrelief has continued rolling out water supply and environmental projects in Hodeidah. Almost 3.2 million liters of drinking and non-potable water were pumped into tanks across the region in one month.

Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. The center has implemented 708 projects costing more than $4 billion in Yemen.

Its programs include food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, emergency aid, nutrition, protection, early recovery, logistics, and telecommunication.

KSrelief has implemented 2,025 projects worth almost $6 billion in 80 countries. The initiatives have been carried out in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners since the center’s foundation in 2015, it was reported.

ALSO READ-Saudi crown prince and Kazakhstan president hold talks

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]