DEWA’s R&D Centre received 16 high-level delegations in Q1 2022

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Research and Development (R&D) Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, received 16 high-level international delegations in Q1 of 2022…reports Asian Lite News

The delegations visited the R&D Centre to learn about its efforts in energy, water, green hydrogen, smart grid, space technologies, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution applications.

The official delegations that visited the R&D Centre included Hage Geingob, President of Namibia and Namibia’s First Lady, as well as several ministers in Namibia; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology; Antonio López-Istúriz White, President of the UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group at the European Parliament; Grace Fu, Minister of Sustainability and Environment in Singapore, along with Kamal R Vaswani, Ambassador of Singapore to the UAE, and a high-level delegation from Singapore; Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure in South Africa and officials from South Africa; Jose Luis Acero, Vice Minister of Water and Sanitation in Colombia; Delegations from the Korea Basic Science Institute (KBSI); The Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Khalifa University in the UAE; and the state of Bavaria in Germany, among others.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, welcomed the visits by the official delegations to the R&D Centre, highlighting DEWA’s commitment to exchanging expertise in research and development with ministries and organisations worldwide in renewable and clean energy, water, environmental sustainability, and other areas of common interest.

“Through the R&D Centre, DEWA develops the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to provide world-class services to enhance the quality of life in Dubai as well as develop the research and development sector in the UAE and support it with qualified Emiratis. We also aim to support the scientific community in the UAE and the world by spreading knowledge and nurturing Emirati talents, as well as enhance DEWA’s position at the forefront of utilities worldwide. The R&D Centre, through its pioneering projects and qualitative partnerships and innovations, supports DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation,” Al Tayer added.

ALSO READ-DEWA’s R&D Centre registers its 5th patent

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]