Akshay’s ‘Cuttputlli’ a gripping adaptation of the real-life cases

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s room in the upcoming film ‘Cuttputli’ had a wall, which had over 500 real newspaper clippings of real stories and faces of the criminals.

‘Cuttputli’ is based in a small town where a cop is in pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing a quaint town.

The film marks a scene where Akshay researches all the psychotic serial killers, sitting in his room trying to understand the mentality and the ideology behind the mind of the criminal. Akshay’s room had a wall that had around over 500 real newspaper clippings.

Speaking about the clippings and the scene, director Ranjit M Tewari added: “Akshay sir’s character – Arjan Sethi is obsessed with the crime world and the world of serial killing. He starts the journey as a character of a filmmaker in the Punjabi film industry, who is obsessed and has done research over seven to ten years to make a film on the crime world.”

The director added that when they were creating his character’s world – the house and the setting, was very important for the maker to give Akshay Kumar a space in which he feels part of character Arjan Sethi rather than anyone else.

“So therefore, we just dressed up the entire wall with newspaper cuttings and photographers of real people, so that he gets a feel to it while shooting, that he has lived this life, that he has been part of this life.”

Tiwari shared that the art department, production designers and ADs, all came together and decided to find the real images, and real newspaper articles written on them, so that they could setup the space to make him feel a part of Arjan Sethi as much as he could.

“So we decided to have them from archive, research and websites, find the real images of those times, whether it is Ted Bundy, or Seema Gavit, or Cyanide Mohan, all these people from India as well as from people abroad who are serial killers and real articles and put it up on the wall and when Akshay sir saw it for the first time before shooting, he was so so happy with the kind of detailing that went into building the foundation from where he could start shooting the film.”

Akshay plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment and directed by Ranjit M Tewari, ‘Cuttputli’ unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan’s skills to understand the psyche of the murderer.

