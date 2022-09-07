Dhanush’s ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ enters 100 cr club

Industry tracker Naganathan too tweeted that ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ had emerged as the first Rs 30 crore share movie for Dhanush in Tamil Nadu…reports Asian Lite News

If sources in the industry are to be believed, director Mithran R Jawahar’s recently released film, ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, featuring Dhanush in the lead, has entered the coveted club of films that have grossed a whopping Rs 100 crores or more worldwide.

On Tuesday, industry tracker Rajasekar tweeted, “Dhanush K Raja enters into the coveted 100 crore worldwide gross club, his first Tamil film to reach this milestone. This is just the beginning. PS: it’s not easy to score a 100-crore gross with a feel-good film made on a reasonable budget! Fantastic!”

Industry tracker Naganathan too tweeted that ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ had emerged as the first Rs 30 crore share movie for Dhanush in Tamil Nadu.

He said that the film had emerged a blockbuster.

Another industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted that ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ had grossed $453,918 till Sunday (Sep 4) at the US box office and that the film had during the same period grossed A$236,334 at the Australian box office.

Meanwhile, Dhanush silently dropped a hint about the plot of his upcoming film, ‘Naane Varuven’, which has been directed by his elder brother Selvaraghavan.

In Tamil, Dhanush tweeted, “Orey oru oorukkulae rendu raaja irundaaram. Oru raja nallavaram, oru raja kettavaram” (In one kingdom, there were two kings. One was a good king and the other was a bad king). The actor also disclosed that the first single from the film would release on Wednesday.

