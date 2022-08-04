‘I love my life and my job’

“My journey in cinema reiterates my faith in the fact that hard work always yields results. I love my life and I love my job…reports Asian Lite News

It has been a 10-year-long journey in Hindi cinema for Sunny Leone, who feels grateful that Bollywood has accepted her with open arms and that career in cinema reiterates her faith in the fact that hard work always yields result.



The actress began her career with “Jism 2” after a stint in “Bigg Boss” season 5. She then starred in the popular number “Laila” alongside Shah Rukh Khan in “Raees”. She was also seen in the web-series “Anamika” among many other projects.



Talking about her journey, the actress said: “When my husband Daniel Weber and I first started working, we borrowed money from the banks to start our first company and we turned that into a successful venture.



“When Bollywood happened to us, it was the next chapter in my entertainment career. It’s been an amazing journey ever since. I am humbled. The amazing love and support that my fans have showered on me has helped me scale new heights. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without their appreciation.

“My journey in cinema reiterates my faith in the fact that hard work always yields results. I love my life and I love my job.



“I have a wonderful family, a great partner in Daniel, three beautiful children, a lovely home and a career that I have worked hard to put together.



“I work every day, sometimes without any offs and I have never been satisfied with where I am. I am grateful that Bollywood accepted me with open arms and I have been able to create for myself a space in an industry that happens only to chosen ones.”

‘Dreams come true’

Actress Sunny Leone calls it a “dream come true” as she says filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is taking a “chance” to work with her.



Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared a picture with Anurag and shared that her journey in the Hindi film industry by no means has been “easy”.



“Yes my smile is “ear to ear” because dreams do come true! I never in a million years thought someone as amazing like @anuragkashyap10 would take a chance on me. My journey has been amazing but by no means “easy”.”



She added: “After so many years of being in India and in Bollywood I received a call asking if I would audition for a Anurag film.”



The 41-year-old actress says she will never forget that Anurag took this chance.



“There are moments in life where everything changes this is my moment in my head and heart. No matter how things turn out you took a chance on me Anurag Sir and I will never forget that in my life. Thank you for letting me be a part of your amazing film. @dirrty99 & @sunnyrajani my steady rocks guiding me love you!.”

She did not share details about the project.



Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur, made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller ‘Jism 2’ in 2012 and shifted her focus to mainstream acting with ‘Jackpot’, ‘Ragini MMS 2’, ‘Ek Paheli Leela’ and ‘Mastizaade’.

