Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tie the knot

Superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, director Mani Ratnam, actors Suriya, Karthi and Jyothika were some of the high profile guests who were present on the occasion…reports Asian Lite News

At last Nayanthara officially got married with Director Vignesh Shivan. He wed the love of his life, actress Nayanthara, at a grand and glittering ceremony on Thursday in the presence of close family members and a host of friends from the film industry.

Vignesh Shivan tied the sacred ‘Thali’ around actress Nayanthara’s neck at around 10.24 a.m. even as guests who had gathered for the wedding showered their blessings upon the newly wed couple.

Sources said that the couple came down the stage after the wedding and took the blessings of actor Rajinikanth who was seated next to Shah Rukh Khan and director Mani Ratnam in the audience.

The couple has made arrangements to provide lunch to over a lakh people all across the state as part of their wedding arrangements. Food is to be provided to destitute people and inmates of old age homes all across the state. This apart, arrangements for ‘annadanam’ at select temples have also been made by the celebrity couple, whose wedding has been the cynosure of all eyes.

Superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, director Mani Ratnam, actors Suriya, Karthi and Jyothika were some of the high profile guests who were present on the occasion.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who gave Vignesh Shivan his big break with ‘Naanum Rowdy Thaan’, arrived with his entire family to wish and greet the couple on their special day.

Other popular celebrities who were present on the occasion included directors Mohan Raja, Siva, K S Ravi Kumar, Atlee and actors Sarath Kumar and Radhika, S J Suryah and music director Anirudh.

Security to the venue was tight with as many as 80 bouncers having been deployed apart from a heavy posse of police personnel. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are expected to share their official wedding pictures soon.

ALSO READ-Ekta makes her birthday more ‘fashionable

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]