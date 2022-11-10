Ranveer’s CITYWALK with a power-packed performance

Ours most digitally enhanced store ever and a hub of creativity and innovation, this store is the very best expression of our brand all in one amazing blockbuster destination…reports Asian Lite News

Adidas opened the doors of its largest flagship store at Delhi’s most admired shopping centre Select CITYWALK with a power-packed performance by Bollywood superstar and adidas brand ambassador, Ranveer Singh. The newly launched adidas store is a state-of-the-art concept store, combining digital innovation, immersive experiences and product portfolio to create a new benchmark in retail.

Aptly timed to open at Select CITYWALK as the shopping centre completes 15 years of operations, this store is a partnership that offers new and exciting retail formats to consumers. The new store launch is a part of the shopping centre’s commitment to adding newer experiences and a wider brand portfolio for consumers.

Spread across 6800 sq. ft, and spanning two floors, the store is designed to engage and delight consumers as they browse for all their favourite adidas merchandise. Using local elements, such as custom-made wooden props, the store will also showcase carpets by local artisans. There is a juxtaposition of Delhi’s history and heritage positioned with contemporary architectural elements. From hand-embroidered motifs inspired by Mughal elements to modern design and materials, the store creates instant identification. It also boasts the largest digital footwear wall.

Since its inception, Select CITYWALK has been the perfect partner for national and international brands to launch in India. In keeping with this, the shopping centre has worked on offering marquee brands like adidas additional space to be able to showcase a retail experience which will be a part of the brand story-telling as much as it will be a customer touchpoint. A perfect pairing of vision and space, this is the first of many such partnerships for the shopping centre in its journey onwards.

Yogeshwar Sharma, CEO and Executive Director of Select CITYWALK said, “We are delighted to be the preferred destination for the adidas Halo Store, a first-of-its-kind retail experience for all adidas customers in India. We share their vision of a creative and engaging retail experience which will enthral customers and become an immersive brand experience. As a brand, adidas has always led on the front of innovation and this store will surely break all prior perceptions and add a new narrative for the brand.”

Speaking about the new flagship store launch, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, brand adidas, India said, “We’re confident that with the new adidas store at Select City Walk, we have created an unrivalled experience for shoppers. Ours most digitally enhanced store ever and a hub of creativity and innovation, this store is the very best expression of our brand all in one amazing blockbuster destination.

“The new store is going to be more than a retail experience for the consumer. Whether its customizing apparel and footwear in the Delhi Lab, getting exclusive access to the premium Y-3 collection for the first time in retail or experiencing the World Cup frenzy through the specially curated football-inspired approach tunnel to the store, this is a place for consumers from all corners of Delhi and beyond to come together for an unmatched retail experience.”

The store features the very best of the brand across sport and style including the widest range of football apparel and footwear, the latest Originals designs and collaborations alongside an extensive women’s portfolio including adidas by Stella McCartney.

All set to perform on-stage at IIFA Awards

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is set to perform at the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly known as IIFA Awards.



Ranveer Singh, who is also the brand ambassador of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the venue of the awards extravaganza, will perform at the magnificent Etihad Arena at the event on February 11, 2023.



Talking about the event, Ranveer, who recently signed up with the global talent agency, CAA, said: “I am excited to be headlining IIFA again with a performance that hopefully will be memorable to all those attending it. I am thrilled for this one because I will be performing at Yas Island, my home away from home.”



He added: “I am anticipating the most incredible IIFA experience to date at Yas because I know it will be epic in every way possible.”



The IIFA Awards and Weekend will be held on February 10 and 11, 2023. The venue, Etihad Arena, is part of the Yas Bay Waterfront.

Ranveer leaves YRF

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will be exclusively managed by Indian artist management firm Collective Artists Network.

Singh was formerly managed by Yash Raj Films’ YRF Talent Management and has parted ways with them amicably, reports ‘Variety’.

“This is the biggest and the most exciting development because this marks the coming together of the most exciting brand in India today, Ranveer Singh, and the country’s most powerful management agency. Ranveer, in just 12 years, has become a supernova in India,” a source familiar with the development told ‘Variety’.

“He is regarded as the best actor of India today with a global presence like no other. Collective will now look to chart out how the enterprise of Ranveer can scale new heights and create global milestones.”

Collective Artists Network was formerly known as Kwan, which had a four-year joint venture with CAA that ended in 2016 when Kwan bought out CAA’s stake in the company.

According to ‘Variety’, he is the face of 46 brands in India and his equity is in the ascendant, according to the 2022 Celebrity Brand Valuation Report by Kroll (formerly Duff & Phelps).

Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer’s brand valuation currently stands at $158.3 million, second in the top 10 Indian ranking behind Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, who is valued at $185.7 million and ahead of fellow star Akshay Kumar who is valued at $139.6 million.

Singh has several global brand associations, including with NBA, FIFA World Cup, Premier League, UFC, Yas Island and Adidas, among others.

Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Also coming up is a remake of S. Shankar’s 2005 hit ‘Anniyan’.

