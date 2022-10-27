The actress, who hails from Sweden but who fell in love with India and Indian cinema right from the time she was a child, said that working with Selvaraghavan has been a huge learning experience…reports Asian Lite News

Elli avrram, who impressed Tamil audiences with her performance in the recently released Tamil film ‘Naane Varuven’, with actor Dhanush in the lead, said that her dream is to work in a film by ace director Selvaraghavan that has a script that is female-oriented.



Elli said: “The way Selvaraghavan directs is simply fantastic. He makes you discover yourself as an actor, be it a physical scene or an emotional scene.



“It is a pleasure to work with a filmmaker who can actually see what you are capable of – even those skills that you are unaware of yourself.”

‘Rendu Raaja’, the second single from Dhanush-starrer ‘Naane Varuven’ is out.

“I have grown so much more as an actor after working with Selvaraghavan,” she said, disclosing that she learnt from the ace director how one should shift one’s look in front of the camera to make it appear beautiful on screen.



“Selvaraghavan would perform the scene and show you how it is done. He is a genius,” she added.



Elli, who was also seen in the Hindi film ‘Goodbye’ along with Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, will next be seen in director Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ganpat’, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff in the lead.

Swedish actress Elli avrram has garnered a ton of praise for her debut Tamil film, Naane Varuvean, in which she co-starred with Dhanush and has also wowed everyone with her performance in the ‘Goodbye’.



From playing the cautious and stealthy Jesse in ‘Malang’, motherly coy yet determined Madhuri in ‘Naane Varuvean’ and the ambitious and fierce Daisy Bhalla in ‘Goodbye’, Elli’s versatility is very apparent.



Elli shares: “I’m very happy with the response i’ve been getting in the last few years. Now there are filmmakers who truly see my potential and are giving me performance-oriented roles. And I’m so grateful for it.”

But it wasn’t easy for Elli.



“The journey haven’t been a cakewalk, I’ve had to say no to lot of offers that’s come my way, just to stop being typecasted, and with that keep lot of patience for this day to come.”



‘Goodbye’ is a touching story that makes you realise the importance of your loved ones along with the downturns of life.

