Vismaya Mohanlal’s Acting Debut

Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, is set to make her much-anticipated acting debut with director Jude Anthany Joseph’s upcoming film Thudakkam.

The announcement was made by Mohanlal himself through a heartfelt post on his X (formerly Twitter) timeline. Sharing his blessings for his daughter’s cinematic journey, he wrote:

“Dear Mayakutty, may your Thudakkam be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema. #Thudakkam. Written and Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas.”

Thudakkam, which translates to “The Beginning,” is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, a production house closely associated with Mohanlal’s illustrious career.

Aashirvad Cinemas also shared their excitement online, posting:

“Aashirvad Cinemas takes immense pride and honour in introducing Ms. Vismaya Mohanlal in her silver screen debut. With hearts full of pride and eyes set on the horizon, we unveil a new voice, a fresh vision, and the dawn of a luminous new chapter.”

Vismaya is no stranger to creativity—she is already a published author, known for her poetry collection Grains of Stardust. Now, she’s ready to follow in the footsteps of her brother, Pranav Mohanlal, who has made a successful transition into acting and carved out a name for himself in the Malayalam film industry.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor also shared a nostalgic photograph of himself carrying a young Vismaya, posting a warm message in Malayalam. In it, he extended his heartfelt blessings and said a great “beginning” awaited her.

The film’s director, Jude Anthany Joseph, is well-known for his critically acclaimed hits like Ohm Shanthi Oshaana and 2018, the latter of which was India’s official submission to the Oscars in 2024.

With a seasoned director, a reputed production house, and a legacy of cinematic excellence behind her, Vismaya Mohanlal’s Thudakkam is one of the most awaited debuts in Malayalam cinema.