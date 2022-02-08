The film documents the epic resistance of the people of Khorfakkan against colonial invasion and will stream on Amazon, Google Play, Apple Store, and Sky Store…reports Asian Lite News

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has partnered with a major international film distributor to stream ‘Khorfakkan’, a film based on the historical book, Khorfakkan’s Resistance Against the Portuguese Invasion of September 1507, authored by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on major streaming platforms worldwide. The SBA production will be screened on Microsoft, Amazon, Google Play, Apple Store, Sky Store, and Chile to international audiences outside the Middle East region.

The two-hour movie highlights the epic resistance put up by Khorfakkan’s residents during a colonial invasion over 500 years ago. The cast includes distinguished Emirati and Arab actors and an international team specialising in producing historical films. The film amassed significant viewership in local and Arab theatres since its debut in 2020 and was translated to English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Khorfakkan to debut on international streaming platforms

Through the partnership, SBA is looking towards showcasing its productions on international platforms to spotlight the emirate’s film industry that produces high-quality blockbusters, including Khorfakkan, which is the outcome of precise documentation techniques including scientific, historical research followed by the Sharjah Ruler while authoring the book, and outstanding audiovisual effects using the latest technologies.

A model for the Arab Cinema sector

HE Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of SBA, emphasised that the lavish production should be a model for Emirati and Arab cinema industries. The historical drama is based on studies of documented history by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the detailed attention to the authenticity of the historical period when the courageous people of the coastal city successfully resisted the invasion has been a significant contributing factor to the success of the movie.

He added: “Screening the movie on international platforms reflects the vision of the Sharjah Ruler in portraying the authentic image of Arab culture and history, and its contribution towards the creative industries. SBA aims to utilise the latest technologies in its productions and showcase its portfolio of distinguished TV and film creations to the rest of the world, especially those that highlight the rich Emirati history and culture.”

The SBA production highlights the heroic defence of Khorfakkan’s people during the invasion in 1507 led by naval commander General Afonso de Albuquerque. The film was directed by Maurice Sweeney and British Ben Mole, and the cast includes Syrian actor Rasheed Assaf, Emirati actors Ahmed Al Jasmi, Mohammed Al Ameri, and Dr. Habib Ghloum; Syrian Qais Shaikh Najeeb; and other prominent actors.

