These banana oat cupcakes are one of the best I’ve ever made so far. They are so delicate and moist, I’m sure you’ll fall in love with these. These make a good breakfast recipe with a cup of milk. They freeze well and can be had as a standalone in case you’re running late in the morning. These are absolutely healthy and are the definition of healthy and delicious at one go. These contain banana, apples, oats, dates and everything that can give you lots of nutrition plus make you enjoy your snack. You can top these with whatever you like either some fruits or some Choco chips or raspberries. Let’s make this fun healthy banana oat meal recipe, follow the recipe below!

INGREDIENTS

Bananas – 2

2. Eggs – 2

3. Date Syrup – 1/3 cup

4. Salt – ¼ tsp

5. Baking Powder – 2 tsp

6. Vanilla Extract – 1 tsp

7. Milk – ½ cup

8. Greek Yogurt – ½ cup

9. Oats – 3 cup

For Garnish

Strawberries – 2 tbsp [ Chopped] Apples – 2 tbsp [ Chopped] Cashews – 2 tbsp [ Chopped] Almonds – 2 tbsp [ Chopped]

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 degree C In a large mixing bowl, mash the bananas to form a paste, then whisk in two eggs using a fork. Add all the remaining ingredients [besides oats and milk], and mix again using a fork until everything is completely combined. Add the oats and stir until you have a uniform mixture. Finally add the milk [ If the batter is thick you can add more to loosen it] and mix until combined. Place cupcake liners on a muffin tray, and fill each cup evenly. Top each cupcake with strawberries, apples, nuts as per your choice Bake for 30 to 40min in the preheated oven until the muffins have browned and risen.

