141,000 pilgrims in Madinah after performing Haj

Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel said the health plan for the current Haj season was successful as there were no epidemic outbreaks or other major public health incidents…reports Asian Lite News

Almost 141,000 pilgrims of various nationalities have arrived in Madinah after performing Haj rituals in Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah statistics showed that the Madinah immigration centre received almost 131,000 worshippers who arrived by bus.

More than 7,000 made their way overland to the Land Pilgrim Reception Centre, and nearly 3,000 traveled on the Haramain high-speed railway.

Ministry figures also revealed that thousands of pilgrims left Madinah for their respective countries, while more than 69,000 remained in the holy city.

During their stay, many of the pilgrims visited the International Exhibition and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization, in Madinah, located adjacent to the southern squares of the Prophet’s Mosque, Arab News reported.

The museum, which is open 24 hours a day, offers an introduction to the Prophet Muhammad through displays and interactive screens available in a variety of languages. One hall includes rare items and ancient artifacts from the Two Holy Mosques, it was reported.

He said only 38 Covid-19 cases were detected in the holy sites and were all dealt with in accordance with health protocols.

This year is also the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 that Saudi Arabia allows foreign pilgrims to perform Haj, as the last two seasons were limited only to domestic pilgrims.

