UAE mega-aid ship docks in Egypt

A UAE humanitarian vessel carrying more than 7,200 tonnes of relief supplies has arrived at Egypt’s Port of Al Arish, marking another major delivery under the country’s Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 initiative to support civilians in Gaza.

The shipment, one of the largest single consignments dispatched as part of the UAE’s air and sea bridge, includes essential food items, medical equipment and shelter materials intended to help ease severe shortages across the Gaza Strip. Officials said the supplies will now be transferred into Gaza as part of ongoing efforts to address urgent needs on the ground.

The operation has been coordinated with multiple UAE charitable and humanitarian organisations, reflecting what authorities described as a unified national commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during an unprecedented humanitarian emergency. The UAE has been running a steady series of relief flights and maritime deliveries since the launch of the campaign, with aid streams tailored to address food insecurity, medical shortfalls and growing displacement.

Emirati officials said the latest shipment underscores the country’s long-standing humanitarian principles and “steadfast dedication” to assisting communities affected by conflict and disaster. They noted that Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has been designed to provide sustained, organised assistance through partnerships across government and philanthropic entities, ensuring relief reaches those most in need.

Highlighting the UAE’s broader strategy, authorities emphasised the importance of rapid mobilisation, international coordination and practical support mechanisms in alleviating suffering. They said the delivery also reinforces the country’s commitment to standing by the Palestinian people and backing just humanitarian causes worldwide.

As aid continues to arrive, humanitarian agencies warn that Gaza’s needs remain vast, with food, medicine and shelter materials still critically scarce. The UAE, they added, aims to keep expanding assistance as part of its values of generosity, solidarity and compassion — principles that sit at the core of its emergency response philosophy.