Arab bloc hails UAE’s efforts in Gaza

Arab Parliament lauds UAE’s major aid efforts in Gaza and urges unified global backing for reconstruction, Palestinian statehood and a lasting peace grounded in the Two-State framework…reports Asian Lite News

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament has praised the United Arab Emirates for its continued humanitarian support to Gaza, highlighting one of the largest relief initiatives currently operating in the region. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi commended the UAE’s role in delivering vital aid and implementing major infrastructure support under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which includes a large-scale project to supply desalinated water from Egypt to southern Gaza.

Speaking during the second ordinary session of the Arab Parliament’s fourth legislative term at the Arab League headquarters, Al Yamahi said the UAE’s initiative was benefiting around 600,000 people across the war-torn enclave. He described the project as a lifeline for communities grappling with acute shortages of clean water and basic services, noting that the UAE’s response has combined emergency relief with essential infrastructure assistance.

During the session, which also saw the participation of the President of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament, Al Yamahi acknowledged wider regional diplomatic efforts focused on de-escalation and post-conflict recovery. He welcomed the contributions of Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye in helping secure a Gaza ceasefire agreement, saying the accord reached in Sharm El Sheikh marked an important step towards reducing hostilities and laying groundwork for future rebuilding.

Al Yamahi reiterated that the Palestinian cause remains the “foremost and central issue” for the Arab world. He stressed that any durable peace in the region “begins and ends with ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state with Al Quds as its capital.” He urged international organisations and governments to take an active role in the international conference on Gaza’s reconstruction due to be held in Egypt in November, and called for accountability mechanisms for alleged violations committed during the conflict.

The Speaker also welcomed diplomatic momentum surrounding Palestinian statehood, praising efforts by Saudi Arabia to support the International Conference for the implementation of the Two-State solution — a move he said had strengthened global recognition of Palestine in recent months. He emphasised that the current phase required unified Arab, Islamic and international action to marshal political and financial support for rebuilding Gaza and advancing a credible peace process.

With billions in reconstruction needs and pressing humanitarian demands, Al Yamahi argued that sustained cooperation between Arab governments and international partners will be critical. The session’s focus on rebuilding and reconciliation reflected a broader regional push to aid Gaza’s recovery while keeping long-term political settlement at the forefront of diplomatic discussions.