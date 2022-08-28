Saudi to get new cinema experience with muvi Cinemas

Appealing to 18,000 residents and many visitors of the City, the popular cinema brand will drive footfall to Al Mishraq, benefiting the surrounding retail shops…reports Asian Lite News

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City has signed an agreement with muvi Cinemas, Saudi Arabia’s homegrown cinema brand and the country’s largest theatre operator, to open a new cinema experience in the recently announced central zone of the City, Al Mishraq.

muvi Cinemas in Al Mishraq will offer eight screens, including a 500-seat Dolby cinema, a 100-seat muvi SUITES VIP cinema experience, and a 300-seat muvi boutique-themed cinema. There will be expansive lobby areas which can host corporate functions and gala events. A fresh and healthy eating café will cater to both cinema guests and the general public.

The agreement with muvi Cinemas reflects efforts to bring a wide range of entertainment and leisure experiences to the City, with the City supporting the aims of Saudi Vision 2030 to enrich the Kingdom’s entertainment industry. Appealing to 18,000 residents and many visitors of the City, the popular cinema brand will drive footfall to Al Mishraq, benefiting the surrounding retail shops.

Adon Quinn, CEO of muvi Cinemas, said: “We are extremely thrilled for muvi Cinemas to be selected as the cinema exhibitor at Al Mishraq. As a homegrown company, leading the market share in both screen count and box office, it is a continuation of our expansion plans to offer our outstanding cinemas and experiences to capture the imagination of the nation. We are working hard to deliver a unique experience that supports such a prestigious and innovative development.”

David Henry, CEO of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, said: “The agreement to bring muvi’s new cinema to Al Mishraq aligns with our goal to provide unique experiences for the residents and visitors of the City. The cinema will provide an opportunity to showcase Saudi culture and visual art.”

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City will be the first of its kind in the world and is located in Irqah neighborhood, adjacent to Wadi Hanifa, on an area spreading over ​​3.4 square kilometers.

