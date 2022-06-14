Apollo Cancer Centres empower cancer survivors

Eight cancer survivors from different parts of the country embarked on an enthralling journey on June 4, 2022, from Dehradun to Dayara Bugyal in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, traversing along the luscious green meadows and rich landscape to scale the height of 11,830 ft. Propelled by unabated passion and zest for life, they participated in ‘Peak to Peak … A special report

Eight cancer survivors from different parts of the country embarked on an enthralling journey on June 4, 2022, from Dehradun to Dayara Bugyal in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, traversing along the luscious green meadows and rich landscape to scale the height of 11,830 ft.

Propelled by unabated passion and zest for life, they participated in ‘Peak to Peak—

Winning over Cancer’ – an initiative of Cancer Apollo Cancer Centres—the best private cancer hospitals in India and one of the best in the world. The five-day trek with cancer survivors was centralized around the idea of spreading awareness about positive living after cancer treatments with the right knowledge and guidance from experts.

With a focus on Apollo Cancer Centres’ motto – ‘Winning over Cancer’, the event was organised to stress on the fact of winning over cancer not only physically but also mentally.

From the youngest survivor, a 24-year lady to a septuagenarian, the oldest trek participant; these cancer survivors have not only overcome the fear of cancer but have also grown beyond it. .

Sharing his journey with Apollo Cancer Centre, Sushrut Karpe, a resident of Pune and cancer survivor, said: “I am a passionate photographer, my work has been accredited both nationally and internationally. I work as a design head in a reputed MNC. I was diagnosed with colon cancer at 26, right after my engagement. I consulted 10 doctors before Apollo. Doctors at Apollo Cancer Centres are the ones who gave me the confidence needed.

“I went through treatment the whole year putting my life on hold and postponing all the plans of travel and many other things including marriage. I gained a different perspective of life during treatment as I stopped waiting for the right time or correct moment. I promised myself, that from here onwards I will create my own moment whenever I wish. That led me to be optimistic about many things and gave silver lining for every possible aspect of my life. That is why I decided to be an example for all those fighters out there fighting against cancer. The thought of having cancer is more lethal than having cancer itself. First, you need to defeat cancer mentally, then physically.

Sharing her journey with Apollo Cancer Centre, Swagatika Acharya a resident of Bhubaneswar and cancer survivor, said, “We always feel problems are bigger than us but when we dare, we are bigger than our problems. I have always been extremely excited about adventures & after trekking to Dayaru Bugyal, I feel that cancer is only a part of our life and there is lots to explore after that.”

Dr Rani Bhat, senior gynecological oncologist at Apollo Cancer Centres who was also a part of the team, said, “”Peak to peak winning over cancer” event is a CELEBRATION for those who have survived, an INSPIRATION for those recently diagnosed, a SUPPORT for families, and an OUTREACH to the community.”

Dr Sanjaya Mishra, senior radiation oncologist at Apollo Cancer Centres, said, “ it was an life changing event for the cancer survivors to prove themselves and an innovative experiment which has proven to be very successful and the message is loud and clear that they are as strong as us and may be stronger that us in terms of both mental and physical strength. Loved to be the support for them to make this experiment successful. In fact learned many things from the fighters. It was a difficult trek but as a team, they made it easy.”

