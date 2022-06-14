Green Pass validity reduced to 14 days

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on Monday announced an update to the green pass system on the Al Hosn app, reducing its validity period from 30 days to 14 days…reports Asian Lite News

The update will be applied to all categories from Wednesday, 15th June, 2022, except for workers in the education sector and students, for whom the decision will be applied on Monday, 20 June, 2022, due to the examination period, he said, stressing that the verification process will be tightened in all places that use the Al Hosn app.

“The national system, since the start of the crisis, has been able to monitor the pandemic both locally and globally, and many COVID-19 cases were detected around the world,” Dr. Taher Al Ameri, Official Spokesperson of NCEMA said, noting that recently, an increase in COVID-19 infections around the country has been detected, along with rising hospitalisation rates, and the number of cases increased by over 100 percent in one week.

This increase comes after the situation has stabilised around the country, through supporting national efforts and encouraging community cooperation, he added, affirming that recently, a number of practices that pose risks to the community and public health have been witnessed, in light of non-adherence to the precautionary measures.

